The television series ‘Cops’ on the Paramount Network is filming in Spokane County.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Mark Gregory said the series is filming with their deputies until September. It’s unclear when the episodes would air.

A similar show, ‘Live PD,’ previously filmed in the Spokane area. The show caused controversy among Spokane city leaders. The City of Spokane eventually passed an ordinance that would require a person’s consent before they appear on shows like ‘Live PD.’ It also requires producers to obtain a license to film and operate within the city.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said shows like this serve a useful purpose. He’s said it helps with recruitment and transparency within the department.

