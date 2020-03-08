Collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle kills one in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Lewiston just after midnight on Monday.
Patrick Dalton of Lewiston, 38, was traveling northbound on a Harley Davidson when he failed to stop for a red light. Dalton ran into a 2017 Dodge charger driven by Christian Davis, 28, of Pasco, Washington, according to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Dalton was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he later died. Davis was unharmed in the collision.