Collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle kills one in Lewiston

The victim, riding a motorcycle, failed to stop for a red light and ran into a 2017 Dodge pickup. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

LEWISTON, Idaho — One man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a truck in Lewiston just after midnight on Monday.

Patrick Dalton of Lewiston, 38, was traveling northbound on a Harley Davidson when he failed to stop for a red light. Dalton ran into a 2017 Dodge charger driven by Christian Davis, 28, of Pasco, Washington, according to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department.