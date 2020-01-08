Division reopens after deputy involved crash, Spokane Police investigating

A collision involving a Spokane County sheriff's deputy completely closed Division Street at Wedgewood for hours early Saturday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Division is reopen at Wedgewood after a collision involving a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy closed the road for hours early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 1:20 a.m. according to Public Safety Communication Manager for the Spokane Police Julie Humphreys.

Spokane County requested the Spokane Police department investigate because a county vehicle was involved, according to Humphreys.

Minor injuries were reported, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.