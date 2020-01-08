x
Division reopens after deputy involved crash, Spokane Police investigating

SPOKANE, Wash. — Division is reopen at Wedgewood after a collision involving a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy closed the road for hours early Saturday morning. 

The collision occurred around 1:20 a.m. according to Public Safety Communication Manager for the Spokane Police Julie Humphreys. 

Spokane County requested the Spokane Police department investigate because a county vehicle was involved, according to Humphreys. 

Minor injuries were reported, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger. 

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

