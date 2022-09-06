Coeur d'Alene PD asking for public's help in identifying burglary suspect

The burglary occurred near West Sunset Avenue in the early morning on Sunday, March 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect of a robbery that occurred at a business on March 20.

The burglary occurred near West Sunset Avenue in the early morning on Sunday, March 20. Police said the suspect was able to get into the building by breaking the glass front door. The suspect then allegedly took several collectible cards and a laptop.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man of average build. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, gloves, blue jeans and gray or white shoes at the time of the burglary.

Police said the man was seen driving a small white Chevy pickup truck.

CDAPD shared the following video of the burglary:

Below are photos of the suspect and his vehicle: