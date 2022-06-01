Woman with 21 prior felonies arrested in relation to Spokane Valley Home Depot fire

Kennie A. Calvert, 59, was arrested Sunday in connection to the Newport Highway Home Depot fire this past Sunday resulting in $7-8 million in damages.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane detectives arrested and charged 59-year-old Kennie A. Calvert on Sunday in connection to the Newport Highway Home Depot fire that occurred on May 19.

Calvert was charged with first-degree arson and was booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), Calvert has 21 prior felonies. Home Depot officials estimate the damages to cost between $7-8 million.

Calvert was located over the weekend when SPD responded to a shoplifting call at a separate Home Depot in Spokane. Calvert was then cited for that theft and was arrested by detectives for the fire that was set during the other Home Depot theft that occurred on May 19.