Dog reunited with owner on Christmas Eve after it was briefly stolen

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dog who was stolen briefly on Dec. 23 will be reunited with his family after he was found by Spokane police Thursday.

A woman was unloading Christmas packages from her car around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at her business on 1800 E. Francis Ave, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien. While the woman was briefly inside her business a car thief took off with her vehicle with her beloved dog Copper inside, O'Brien said.