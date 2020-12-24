Dog reunited with owner on Christmas Eve after it was briefly stolen

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dog who was stolen briefly on Dec. 23 will be reunited with his family after he was found by Spokane police Thursday.
A woman was unloading Christmas packages from her car around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at her business on 1800 E. Francis Ave, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien. While the woman was briefly inside her business a car thief took off with her vehicle with her beloved dog Copper inside, O'Brien said.
Spokane police initially asked for the public's help in finding Copper. He was located with the stolen BMW on E. Lincoln Road, according to KREM 2's Morgan Trau who was interviewing the woman when she got the call that her dog had been found.