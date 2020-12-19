Murder trial for Lori Isenberg expected to start in June 2021

Lori Isenberg is charged with first-degree murder in connection to her husband Larry Isenberg’s death.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The trial for a North Idaho woman accused of killing her husband in March 2018 is expected to start in June 2021.

Lori Isenberg is charged with first-degree murder in connection to her husband Larry Isenberg’s death. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Isenberg’s trial is scheduled to start on June 2, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Isenberg’s case has made headlines in North Idaho and across the Inland Northwest for nearly two years.

She was arrested for 40 counts of forgery and a charge of grand theft on Feb. 26, 2018. On March 1, 2018, the body of her husband Larry Isenberg was found in Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Investigators said at the time that Lori told them her husband fell into the water and out of sight. She was not initially considered a suspect.

Larry Isenberg's autopsy ultimately showed no signs of stroke or drowning but did show a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system.

