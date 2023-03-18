Authorities investigating active crime scene in popular travel stop site in St. Regis

Montana Highway Patrol officials said prior to the incident, law enforcement in Idaho was pursuing the suspects for an armed robbery.

ST REGIS, Mont. — The Mineral County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating an incident in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center in Montana just off I-90 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the MCSO, Sander's County Sheriff's Office, and MHP were involved in an officer-involved shooting near St. Regis, Mont.

MCSO said there was a suspected armed robber in St. Regis. They also reported gunshots were fired.

MHP officials said prior to the incident, law enforcement in Idaho were pursuing the suspects for an armed robbery.

The St. Regis Travel Center is a popular stop near the Idaho-Montana border for travelers on I-90.

MCSO advised residents to lock their doors and remain inside their homes on Saturday morning. Three hours later, Mineral County officers reported there was no longer a risk to the public.

However, officials asked residents to avoid the area around the St. Regis Travel Center as it remains an active crime scene.

MHP said all the suspects involved in the incident are accounted for. The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

One person was injured during the incident and transported to a Missoula hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we received more information.

