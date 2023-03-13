SPD patrols find dead body at High Bridge Park

The identity of the deceased and cause of death will also be released at a later date by the medical examiner.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police found a dead body in High Bridge Park on Sunday evening.

According to a press release from Spokane Police, patrols discovered a dead man in the park March 12. Officers believe the cause of death could be criminal.

SPD's Major Crimes unit is investigating the scene.

According to Police, the investigation is active and more information will be released later. The identity of the deceased and cause of death will also be released at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

