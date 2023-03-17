Suspect accused of strangling girlfriend now in Spokane County custody

New court documents led investigators to develop probable cause to arrest Corbin Hood for the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Stine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of strangling his girlfriend at their West Central Spokane home in July is now in Spokane County custody.

New court documents detail Corbin Hood's arrest for a separate crime in Florida, leading investigators to develop probable cause for the murder of his girlfriend, Stephanie Stine.

Spokane County court documents say Hood lied about his name when he called 911 and fled to Florida shortly after Stine's death. Hood told dispatch his name was Steven Stine and that he was in Walla Walla.

When Spokane police arrived at the home on Boone Avenue, they found Hood's girlfriend dead on the bedroom floor. When they detained Hood at the home, he admitted to lying about his name and location because of his criminal history.

Hood told police his girlfriend went to a downtown club the night before. He didn't know what time she returned. It wasn't until early the next morning he found her unresponsive.

Court documents say a detective noticed bloodstains spattered on the wall above the victim's head. Hood claims he did not kill her.

The Spokane County medical examiner's office determined the victim was strangled and the manner of death a homicide.

According to court documents, a woman who worked with the suspect told police that he admitted to having an argument with his roommate that went too far. He said he had the victim's neck in a hold, and at some point, she was not breathing.

Months later, investigators located the suspect in Florida where he was arrested on unrelated charges: motor vehicle theft and carrying a concealed firearm.

It took about two months to extradite Hood from Florida. The Spokane County jail roster shows he was booked in late February. He is charged with second degree murder and held on a $1 million bond.

According to the Washington Department of Corrections, starting in 2015 Hood served just over 25 months in prison for two counts of motor vehicle theft. He was released to Community Custody in 2016 and was under Community Supervision until 2017.

