Arrest made after 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting near Spokane's Underhill Park

Elijah James Davis, 20, was booked into jail on Thursday for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting, Spokane police said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old male was killed in a drive-by shooting on East 5th Avenue on Thursday, Spokane police said.

Detectives from the Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and other officers found and arrested 20-year-old Elijah James Davis, who is a suspect in the teen's murder, according to Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The teen victim died after he was taken to a local hospital, Officer John O'Brien said.

Spokane police and Major Crimes detectives responded to reports of the shooting at East 5th Avenue and South Fiske St. near Underhill Park on Thursday.

Officers received a call about the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said the victim was shot during a drive-by shooting.

Investigators used a 3D scanner that can recreate the scene. Police said this is valuable to the investigation if they need to revisit what it looked like the day of the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Report No. 2020-20173154.