Spokane Public Libraries remain closed Sunday due to threats

Spokane police said the threats of violence were made toward an unidentified library location.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Libraries will remain closed on Sunday due to violent threats made online over the weekend, according to a library spokesperson.

In a post on Facebook Saturday, Spokane Public Libraries said that they received concerning threats overnight from social media. After receiving those threats the decision was made to close all the libraries out of an abundance of caution. Spokane police said the threats of violence were made toward an unidentified library location.

Police are investigating the threats and the library said that the closure is to keep staff and the public safe.