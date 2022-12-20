Anti-sex trafficking operation in Airway Heights leads to rescue of young woman

Four of the six contacts found in the operation were connected with advocates from the Kalispel Tribe and the FBI to move out of sex trafficking.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Spokane anti-sex trafficking operation led to the rescue of several women who were reportedly trafficked.

On Dec. 14, the FBI Spokane Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force carried out an anti-sex trafficking operation at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights. The operation helped connect six women involved in sex trafficking and sex work to authorities.

One of the contacts connected a trafficked juvenile with her family, ultimately starting a new investigation into who trafficked her.

The goal of the Task Force is to identify traffickers and help victims of sex trafficking, according to police. Four of the contacts found in the operation were connected with advocates from the Kalispel Tribe and the FBI to move out of sex trafficking.

One contact helped arrest a woman on felony assault and a theft warrant.

The FBI Spokane Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is an anti-trafficking unit made up of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office members. The Task Force worked with several organizations including the Kalispel Tribe Police to investigate this incident into sex trafficking operations.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.