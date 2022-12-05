City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe

Airway Heights City Council says the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments.

In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford to subsidize the recent high numbers of police and fire calls from the property. Effective Dec. 31, 2022, the city says it will respond to calls for police, fire and emergency services from the property if there is an "imminent threat to human life."

“Our City is experiencing rapid growth, placing a significant increase in demand on infrastructure and public safety services and it’s unsustainable to subsidize the Tribe’s operations while serving the public safety of all citizens without payments from the Tribe,” said Albert Tripp, City of Airway Heights City Manager. “As our City grows, the tax base is not, even as residents and local businesses pay their fair share. The entire community is impacted as a result and the City’s resources are spread thin.”

The city says the tribe owns 40 acres of land for its casino operations and 250 acres of land within city limits used for commercial, residential and industrial uses. The city entered into a contract with the tribe to pay $374,250 annually to mitigate impacts of its gaming operations. In addition, the Tribe entered into another contract with the city and Spokane County to support the use and development of its 250-acre property.

The city says the tribe has failed to make payments on both of these contracts since 2019. At this time, the unpaid payments exceed $1,479,000.00. In a press release, Tripp estimated the cost of services provided by the city to the Tribe at an estimated $1.5 million per year.

In a press release, Tripp says he remains hopeful both parties can work together to find a solution.

“This action is being taken to best serve the public safety of all citizens in the City of Airway Heights,” Tripp said in a release.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.