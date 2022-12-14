Spokane County Commissioners approve ballot measure to fund new jail construction with sales tax increase

Spokane County Commissioners voted to put a measure on the Nov. 2023 ballot seeking a 0.2% sales tax increase. If approved, funding will be used to build a new jail.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners voted Tuesday to place a measure for a sales tax increase on the November 2023 midterm ballot. If approved, residents would see a sales tax increase of 0.2% countywide.

The funding from the sales tax increase would be used to build a new jail in Spokane County.

The approved ballot measure comes as staffing shortages at the Geiger Corrections Center in Airway Heights may soon cause Spokane County to close the prison permanently. Detention Services Director Mike Sparber told Spokane County Commissioners about the prison's staffing shortages in mid-September.

Commissioners said this ballot measure was considered because of "the documented need to address overcrowding, inadequate capacity and to have the ability to offer a therapeutic treatment model," which commissioners said will include individualized case management and re-entry programs.

Although efforts have been made to adequately care for the jails, commissioners said the county's criminal justice system is "limited by current jail facilities that were not designed for the community’s current or future needs."

A team has been assigned to review Spokane County's detention center needs and to determine the best layout of the new jail to address overcrowding.

Discussions will be held in 2023 with the city of Spokane, the city of Spokane Valley and other municipalities to discuss how they can financially participate in the construction of the new jail.

Spokane County voters can expect to see a measure for the tax increase on the November 2023 midterm ballot.

