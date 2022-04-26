Aaron von Ehlinger trial begins: live blog

The former Idaho lawmaker is charged with sexually assaulting a legislative intern in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The jury trial for former Idaho legislator Aaron von Ehlinger, who is accused of sexually assaulting a legislative intern in 2021, is underway in Ada County.

Von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration. The intern, a 19-year-old woman KTVB is referring to as Jane Doe, told police that von Ehlinger forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Boise apartment in March 2021 after the pair went out to dinner together.

KTVB has a reporter in the courtroom and will be providing updates throughout the day.

Live updates from court:

A couple people say they have seen/read news about it but can still be fair. One juror says he can't.



"There are some other actions outside of this case that, I just can't be impartial." He clarifies that he is talking specifically about the doxxing of Jane Doe. He's excused. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

10:05 a.m. - More potential jurors are dismissed.

Reardon: "This is an unusual case. It has gotten a lot of attention."



He asks if potential jurors have read news about or heard anything about the case. Several jurors raise their hands. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

10:01 a.m. - Another juror says he has little kids - including a newborn - and has no childcare for the week. He is excused as well.

9:59 a.m. - Another potential juror stands up to says his niece is the victim in a similar case, and does not believe he can be impartial. They're all excused.

Going through voir dire. Reardon asks whether being here four days in a row, 9 to 5 schedule, would be a hardship for anyone.



Two jurors says they are the sole provider for their families, and can't afford to miss that much work. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

9:50 a.m. - Judge Reardon to potential jurors: Don't discuss the case with each other or anyone else. Don't look up info on the rape case, don't form an opinion until you have heard all the evidence/testimony.

Judge Reardon is reading out the charges against von Ehlinger, instructs the jury that a charge is not the same as evidence of guilt. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

9:36 a.m. - As expected, jury selection is the first thing up. It's likely that we'll hear opening statements from the state and von Ehlinger's attorney this afternoon.

Von Ehlinger is standing at the defense table in a gray suit and magenta tie. He's accompanied by his lawyer, Jon Cox. Katelyn Farley is the prosecutor handling the case. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

9:37 a.m. - Reporters and the public are now being let into the courtroom.

David Pettinger, who has repeatedly shared the name and photo of the intern, was just escorted out of the area by court security. He had been walking up and down the hall calling out to jurors and the media about wearing a "slave mask." Judge Reardon wasn't having it. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

9:20 a.m. - Security has escorted a man out of the area.

Right now, we're waiting to get let into the courtroom. The attorneys are taking up motions before jury selection begins. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

9:00 a.m. - We've been notified by the court that the state filed a motion to not allow livestreaming from the trial. The judge agreed. We will keep this live blog updated with the latest from court.

I'm at the courthouse for the first day of Aaron von Ehlinger's rape trial. The former lawmaker is accused of sexually assualting a Statehouse intern during th 2021 legislative session. — Katie Terhune (@KTVBTerhune) April 26, 2022

8:00 a.m. - Von Ehlinger's trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. It will likely start with jury selection, which will not be livestreamed.

VON EHLINGER TRIAL BACKGROUND

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned from his seat in the Idaho House in April 2021 after a legislative ethics committee found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming a representative" in his romantic pursuit of the 19-year-old and several other women who worked at the Idaho Capitol.

Von Ehlinger admitted to the sexual encounter, but said it was consensual. He told members of the ethics committee he did not believe it was inappropriate for a lawmaker to have a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old legislative staffer.



A warrant for the former lawmaker's arrest was issued in September. Von Ehlinger had left the country months prior on what his lawyer described as an extended vacation in Central America; he was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 25 when his flight back into the United States landed.

If convicted, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be ordered to register as a sex offender.

