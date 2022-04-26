Aaron von Ehlinger trial begins: live blog

BOISE, Idaho — The jury trial for former Idaho legislator Aaron von Ehlinger, who is accused of sexually assaulting a legislative intern in 2021, is underway in Ada County.
Von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with felony counts of rape and forcible penetration. The intern, a 19-year-old woman KTVB is referring to as Jane Doe, told police that von Ehlinger forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Boise apartment in March 2021 after the pair went out to dinner together.
Live updates from court:
10:05 a.m. - More potential jurors are dismissed.
10:01 a.m. - Another juror says he has little kids - including a newborn - and has no childcare for the week. He is excused as well.
9:59 a.m. - Another potential juror stands up to says his niece is the victim in a similar case, and does not believe he can be impartial. They're all excused.
9:50 a.m. - Judge Reardon to potential jurors: Don't discuss the case with each other or anyone else. Don't look up info on the rape case, don't form an opinion until you have heard all the evidence/testimony.
9:36 a.m. - As expected, jury selection is the first thing up. It's likely that we'll hear opening statements from the state and von Ehlinger's attorney this afternoon.
9:37 a.m. - Reporters and the public are now being let into the courtroom.
9:20 a.m. - Security has escorted a man out of the area.
9:00 a.m. - We've been notified by the court that the state filed a motion to not allow livestreaming from the trial. The judge agreed. We will keep this live blog updated with the latest from court.
8:00 a.m. - Von Ehlinger's trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. It will likely start with jury selection, which will not be livestreamed.
VON EHLINGER TRIAL BACKGROUND
Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Juliaetta, resigned from his seat in the Idaho House in April 2021 after a legislative ethics committee found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming a representative" in his romantic pursuit of the 19-year-old and several other women who worked at the Idaho Capitol.
Von Ehlinger admitted to the sexual encounter, but said it was consensual. He told members of the ethics committee he did not believe it was inappropriate for a lawmaker to have a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old legislative staffer.
A warrant for the former lawmaker's arrest was issued in September. Von Ehlinger had left the country months prior on what his lawyer described as an extended vacation in Central America; he was taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 25 when his flight back into the United States landed.
If convicted, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be ordered to register as a sex offender.
