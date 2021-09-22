4 teenagers charged with felonies after assault of homeless woman outside abandoned Spokane Shopko

The assault, captured on video, showed four teens kicking and hitting a sleeping woman.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four teenagers have been charged with second-degree assault for attacking a sleeping, homeless woman outside of the abandoned Shopko.

The teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were charged with a total of eight felonies.

The assault happened on Aug. 27 and was caught on video. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in a press release that the video circulated online and got a lot of attention from the community. They said they wanted to thank the many community members, including fellow students of those involved, who came forward with information about the incident.

SPD found the suspects within 24 hours of the attack.

SPD said the woman has recovered from her injuries.

The abandoned Shopko property has seen some cases of crime since it closed in 2019, but it hasn't been an overwhelming problem, according to SPD.