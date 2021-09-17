$26,000 reward offered for finding missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy

In early September, the initial reward offered for finding Michael was $10,000.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the Fruitland Police Department announced that the reward for finding 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, a Fruitland boy who has been missing for nearly two months, has doubled.

Officials said in a Facebook post that Michael Vaughan's family recently received a large donation meant to help them through this difficult time. The family put that money and other funds towards the city's reward fund, which now sits at $26,000.

In early September, the initial reward offered for finding Michael was $10,000.

Since the Fruitland boy disappeared from his neighborhood on July 27, law enforcement has received more than 415 tips.

"In that time, the search has taken on several phases. But please know, what has not changed is our commitment and our hope to bring this little boy back to our community and to those who love him," Fruitland police wrote.

The $26,000 reward will be active through Nov. 15 and in an account under the City of Fruitland, according to police.

The family of Michael Vaughan last publicly spoke through Fruitland police back in August.

"Our Family is broken right now. Monkey's sisters are missing their partner in crime, and his brother won't play Minecraft until Michael comes home. Monkey, your Mommy and Daddy miss you more than anything in this world. We need you home to be whole," the family wrote in a statement.

Tips on Michael's whereabouts can be sent to findmichael@fruitland.org or to Crime Stoppers, 343COPS.com

Watch more Local News: