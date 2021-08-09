Police chase armed robbery suspects through downtown Spokane

Two people were arrested Saturday after police chase in downtown Spokane and armed robbery.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police were called to the 1100 block of West First Ave. after an armed robbery was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Police reported a male had a handgun and left in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Officers arrested the driver identified as 18-year-old Shane White and the passenger 20-year-old Hamza Hussein after a dangerous chase through downtown Spokane.

The victim was able to give a description of the suspects and the car, and an officer was able to locate the car in Maple Street and 4th Avenue. Police soon lost the car and said the suspects backed into the police car and were chased away once they saw the officer.

Officers started a pursuit of the suspects’ car and with the help of witnesses in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Mt. Vernon and 61st on Spokane's South Hill.

“Due to the severity of the criminal offense, the on-going threat to the public and continued dangerous behavior exhibited by the suspects, Officers intentionally contacted the suspect vehicle, disabling it,” Sgt. Michael Huffman said in a press release.

White was booked into the Spokane County Jail for First Degree Robbery, Second Degree Assault, and Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle. White will also face an extraditable warrant out of Benton County for First Degree Robbery. Hussein was booked into the Spokane County Jail for First Degree Robbery.

Spokane Police are still investigating the case and said there were no people injured. Police thanked the citizens that helped to locate the suspects.

“The Spokane Police Department would like to thank the citizens who help locate both Shane and Hamza. Because of these tips, we were able to get both these subjects into custody without further incident,” Huffman said.