More than $100,000 raised for family of man killed in Richland Fred Meyer shooting

Justin Krumbah worked for the grocery delivery service Instacart. The company donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe page.

RICHLAND, Wash. — More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a man shot and killed this week at a Tri-Cities Fred Meyer

Justin Krumbah worked for the grocey delivery service Instacart. The company donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe page. The second victim, a Fred Meyer employee, remains in the hospital, according to the family.

The Richland Police Department (RPD) released an official statement on its Facebook page about a shooting at the 101 Wellsian Way Fred Meyer in Richland at about 11:03 a.m. on Monday.

In a press conference, RPD said the victim had "a conversation" with the suspect before gunshots rang out. Shots were fired inside the store but it is not known how many. The weapon used was a handgun. Police do not know if the suspect knew the victims.

The suspect, 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelley, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. During his appearance, he waived his right to a speedy arraignment and scheduled his arraignment hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.

Kelly is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on a $1 million bond.