'Pure evil': Guardians Foundation CEO details ex-employee's suspected fraud

KREM 2 sat down with Mike Shaw to talk through the events that led up to city council launching a criminal investigation into his non-profit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, KREM 2 sat down with Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw for an hour-long conversation to review the events that led to an investigation regarding a former employee's alleged mishandling of funds.

Shaw said growth in the company prompted his team to hire additional bookkeeping resources to assist in this year’s audit. That's when anomalies around one employee's record transactions began to surface.

“The numbers were so low that, you know, allocation for gas or an allocation for staples or some ink,” Shaw explained.

But by the end of the audit, he said numbers weren’t adding up.

“Lo and behold, bam, that $38 ain't $38," Shaw said. "The $3,800 wire transfer was changed to 38 bucks.”

Shaw said over a series of purchases, $118,000 was found to be missing.

“At that point, we cautiously moved into a deep investigation, where we scanned every transaction that she had her fingers and pulse on," Shaw said. "We were able to compile a number of spreadsheets that are clear and concise, that clearly show what we know as up to date, what the dollar loss is from our accounts that were wired into this person's account.”

Shaw said if his team didn't catch the discrepancies when they did, the former employee probably would have continued their alleged actions.

“If she was given another week or two, she would have continued to do it," Shaw said. "The pattern was there.”

Shaw said the foundation receives money from its city contracts and private donations. At this point, it is unclear where the missing money initially came from.

Shaw said a four-page written confession from the ex-employee states the alleged fraud began as early as late 2019.

After the anomalies were identified and solid evidence was collected, May 2022, Shaw said his team had enough to notify authorities and bring in attorneys.

At the end of September, Shaw called Crime Check to report a theft, but never filed an official police report.

“I felt I did my part," Shaw said. "In the time and the little bit of time I had in my life. Right. I did my part. And if people wanted to take that what I did seriously, they would take it seriously and get back with me in a timely manner.”

KREM2 obtained the calls between Crime Check and Mike Shaw that happened on Sept. 29. Crime Check followed up with Shaw on Sept. 30, but were met with a full voice mailbox and no answer. At another date, Crime Check followed up again, and again, no answer.

Shaw claims he did not receive these follow up calls and waited until Crime Check assigned him a detective to explain his case. He did not call back to Crime Check after making the initial Sept. 29 call.

Now, with the city alerted and Spokane Police involved, city officials are conducting an audit and SPD is continuing its investigations.

Shaw said his team is working internally to determine how the alleged fraud is impacting operations. He said the goal is to have a summary of this information by Monday.

