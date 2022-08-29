Trent shelter set to open next week, Guardians Foundation named operator

Spokane City Council finalized the shelter operator agreement with the Guardians Foundation during Monday night's legislative meeting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $2.4M contract with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Ave. shelter through December 2023.

This means that the Trent shelter will open its doors to Spokane's homeless population by next week. The agreement passed by a vote of 5-2.

There are currently 1,800 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane. The shelter features more than 33,000 square feet of indoor space.

“The center immediately gives us the ability to offer individuals a safe, heathy, and humane place to get out of the elements, eat regular meals, and connect to services and supports they need to take the next steps in their journey out of homelessness,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “This is a significant accomplishment for the region and our partners. It takes all of us working together to meet the needs of everyone in our community.”

Located at 4320 E. Trent Avenue, the shelter could open as early as Monday once improvements including insulation, ADA accessibility, fencing, fire safety equipment and walls to create separate spaces are completed and inspected. The City of Spokane says initial capacity is expected to be 150 individuals with separate spaces for men, women, couples, employees and members of LGBTQ+.

The City says that about 40 beds will be available for the opening of the shelter and capacity is expected to grow to at least 250 over time.

“We are going to be a new neighbor and with that comes the responsibility to be a good neighbor,” Guardians Executive Director Mike Shaw said. “Communication with our neighbors will be key to that relationship and help us make needed adjustments as we go.”

According to the City, conversations are still in progress with the state on how to begin moving homeless individuals from the encampment near I-90 and Freya.

