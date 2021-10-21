Moscow West Pullman Target store opens

The store located at the Palouse Mall shopping complex first opened on Wednesday, Oct. 20. It offers customers everything from fresh groceries to a Starbucks shop.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After a long time waiting, the first Target in the Moscow area opened its doors on 2132 W. Pullman Rd. on Wednesday.

A grand opening for the store is planned for Sunday, Oct. 24. The store offers customers everything from groceries and essentials to clothing and a Starbucks coffee shop. It also has a CVS Pharmacy and drive-up and pick-up order services that allow customers to have an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience.

The Moscow West Pullman Target is the first store in the Moscow area and one of seven Target stores in Idaho. Other store locations in Idaho include Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Nampa, Twin Falls, and two stores in Boise.