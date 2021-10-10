Pullman Regional Hospital opens community COVID-19 testing center

A community testing center has opened for members of the Pullman community to be referred by providers to get tested to COVID-19

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Regional Hospital opened a COVID-19 Testing Center in partnership with Incyte Diagnostics on Thursday.

The Pullman Regional Hospital testing center will have services available by provider order and is located at 690 Bishop Blvd. Ste. D in Pullman, Wash. It is open Monday through Friday 8:30a.m. to 5p.m.

“We recognize COVID-19 testing is an immediate need in our community, and we value supporting our local physicians with testing their patients. With the multitude of activities requiring test verifications, we remain supportive of our community and the need to help healthy kids return to school and daycare and help our workforce return to work,” said Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO. “Testing is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines, not testing, will lead us to the end of the pandemic.”

COVID testing results will be communicated back to the referring provider and a printout will be available the following day for patients to pick up at the Testing Center.

This time last year, a New York Times analysis reported that Pullman had the fifth-worst number of cases as a percentage of population across the country in terms of case number growth.

Incyte Diagnostics is processing all tests and staffing the Testing Center.

“We are so grateful to expand our partnership with Incyte Diagnostics; we worked together to make this happen in two weeks, and that really speaks to the flexibility and commitment of our regional partners,” said Jeannie Eylar, Pullman Regional Hospital Chief Clinical Officer.