Pullman police searching for seven people to question on fatal September shooting

The investigation continues as Pullman police believe they may have new information on the fatal shooting that occurred last month on College Hill.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department continues to investigate the fatal shooting near Washington State University's College Hill area in September. On Wednesday, police sked for the public’s help with identifying seven people so they can talk with them about the shooting.

Police believe they may have information that could help with the investigation. To be clear, these seven people are not considered suspects. Police just want to talk with them about the investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Pullman PD responded to complaints of a loud party on College Hill on the northside of Stadium Way. When they arrived, police heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Whitman County Court documents say police found Liban Barre on the ground, who later died from his injuries. Officers also found a 9 mm Glock 19 next to the victim, which they said belongs to George Harris III.

Later, someone told police there was another person down the street with a gun. In a nearby parking lot, officers found WSU football player Brandon Gray between two cars. He was taken to the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. He is no longer in ICU and recovering.

The morning after the shooting, Harris III turned himself into Pullman Police. Court documents say he admitted to firing at least one shot the night of the shooting.

They arrested him for second-degree assault. After he bailed out of jail, the Whitman County prosecutor had 72 hours to file formal charges. This did not happen.