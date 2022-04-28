Idaho animal shelter permanently cancels public walk-thru visits

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kootenai Humane Society announced that their shelter will permanently cancel public walk-through viewings of the animals.
The walk-in visits the shelter offers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the public to adopt a pet were canceled, as the shelter is experiencing a lack of staff.
The public can still adopt pets from the shelter by making an online appointment through the shelter's website. Adoption appointments are limited to one hour.
The shelter will not reserve specific kittens for adoption appointments.
According to the Kootenai Humane Society, the cancellation is permanent and the shelter hopes to allow walk-in viewing of the animals back soon. For more information about the adoption process, visit the Kootenai Human Society website.