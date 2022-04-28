Idaho animal shelter permanently cancels public walk-thru visits

The walk-in visits the shelter offers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for the public to adopt a pet were canceled until further notice.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kootenai Humane Society announced that their shelter will permanently cancel public walk-through viewings of the animals.

The walk-in visits the shelter offers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for the public to adopt a pet were canceled, as the shelter is experiencing a lack of staff.

The public can still adopt pets from the shelter by making an online appointment through the shelter's website. Adoption appointments are limited to one hour.

The shelter will not reserve specific kittens for adoption appointments.