SCRAPS reduces adoption fees to mske room for new dogs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane's SCRAPS Animal Shelter currently has 30 adoptable dogs in their care, but hey only have space for 40 dogs.

In order to make more room for the new dogs they expect to take in, SCRAPS is reducing adoption fees for pets.

"We're just seeing a really unseasonably high intake of medium and large sized dogs," SCRAPS Director Lindsey Soffes said. "And like a lot of shelters, especially municipal agencies all around the country, we are seeing reduced adoption rates at the same time. And so it's resulting in full kennels for long periods of time and animals who have to spend more time in the shelter than they have in the past."

Soffes says that the organization is grateful for the community support and is open to anyone who is interested in adopting.

"Also, fostering is an option," Soffes said. "So, if you have short term availability to take care of an animal in your home and get to know a little bit more about them, and help them decompress from the shelter, that's fantastic. We're also super grateful to folks who come in and volunteer with us or just spread the word."

For more information on SCRAPS, visit their official website.