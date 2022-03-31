Idaho ranked fourth least pet-friendly state in America by SafeWise

The report's data is based on states' pet population, the number of rental properties allowing pets and five laws protecting pets and preventing animal abuse.

BOISE, Idaho — SafeWise, an independent review site, recently released its report on the Most and Least Pet-Friendly States in America in 2022 and ranked the Gem State as the fourth least pet-friendly state in the U.S.

The report's data is based on states' pet population, the number of rentals allowing pets and five laws protecting pets and preventing animal abuse.

Using American Veterinary Medical Association data, SafeWise found Idaho has the fifth-highest pet population in the U.S. with 69% of households owning a pet. However, the site found only 22% of Idaho rental properties are pet-friendly.

30% of SafeWise's report is based on the number of pet-friendly rentals in each state and pet population determines 20% of the report. Animal laws determine half of the report and SafeWise found Idaho's legislation only has one "must-have" pet protection law in place.

Idaho is not one of 31 states with laws prohibiting "leaving an animal confined in a vehicle under dangerous conditions or protect people who rescue distressed animals from vehicles," according to the Animal Legal and Historical Center.

The Gem State also does not require veterinarians to report signs of abuse or cruelty, although vets can break their patient confidentiality to report abuse.

The Animal Legal and Historical Center found Idaho also does not have a tether law, restricting owners from tethering their dogs for long periods of time or in harsh weather.

Idaho state law currently lists animal cruelty -- the fourth pet protection law considered in the report -- as a misdemeanor and it is punishable by felony after the third offense. SafeWise's final law used in the report deals with laws against animal fighting paraphernalia.

Animal fighting paraphernalia "refers to equipment and implements used to further animal fighting, such as gaffs (blades attached to roosters’ legs for cockfighting), breaking sticks (used to pry open dogs’ jaws in dogfights), as well as objects used for training animals to fight (such as treadmills and hot walkers)," according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

Based on the number of pet-friendly rentals, pet population and the harshness of the five pet protection laws listed above in each state, SafeWise ranked the states by generating a score out of 100.

Idaho's 32.56 score came in at No. 45 in SafeWise's report of the Most and Least Pet-Friendly States in America, ahead of Connecticut (29.20), Montana (23.40) and New Mexico (16.12).

Hawaii and Alaska were not included in the rankings because not all of the data was available for the report. Indiana was ranked the most pet-friendly state in the U.S. with a score of 80.23.

SafeWise's full report on the Most and Least Pet-Friendly States in America can be viewed by clicking here.

Watch more Local News: