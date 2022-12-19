Bark, A Rescue Pub finding success after 2 years in business

While other businesses struggled through the pandemic, Co-owner Josh Wade said Bark managed to adopt out nearly 1,000 animals in two years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A creative idea to pair pet adoptions with a drink and a good meal is working.

Bark, A Rescue Pub opened two years ago and the restaurant owner is measuring success in adoptions.

"In a short period of time, we've become known as a place to look at least for what animals might be available for adoption," Josh Wade said.

Since opening, Co-owner Wade said they've adopted out nearly 1,000 animals.

"So, I would say on average we see about 30 adoptions a month, so one a day," he said. "We've been lucky enough to have adopted, we're closing in on 950, heading on our way to 1,000 before the end of the year."

Bark opened their doors for the first time in August 2020. Just as COVID-19 restrictions were forcing people to close theirs, the pub continued adopting.

For Wade, Bark is a passion project. He knew the need for adoption was high, not just nationally, but specifically here in Spokane.

So, he set out to create an experience that fused food with the Spokane Humane Society's most adoptable friends.

"We like to see a mix a balance of animals that you know may have been in the system for a while that need a different kind of exposure than they get at the humane society," Wade said.

A combination of good food and drinks means that exposure has been working.

While they do see the spontaneous adoption every once and awhile, their main goal is to keep the well-being of the animals in mind.

"We really pride ourselves, and our team is so diligent, about making sure it is the right fit for the animal and the human," he said.

Now they're focusing on the future of the business, and Wade said there is one way to ensure they make it to 1,000 more adoptions.

"Come eat, and come adopt."

