Nearly 90 animals rescued from property in northern Washington

Among the animals rescued were horses, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs and cats. The owner of the animals has not been formally charged.

IONE, Wash. — Nearly 90 animals were rescued from a property in Ione, Wash.

According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO), a report came in about possible animal cruelty of about a half dozen animals. POCSO obtained a warrant and searched the property.

When deputies looked through the property, they found and rescued about 90 animals. A large variety of horses, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, dogs and cats were saved from the property. With the help of veterinarians, all the animals are receiving care.

The suspect, who lived south of Ione, is expected to face charges for animal cruelty but has not been formally charged at this time.

Local and regional resources were asked to help rescue the animals. POCSO said the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) and Humane Evacuation Animal Rescue Team (Heart) helped rescue the animals.

According to POCSO, the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.



