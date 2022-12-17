Famed Hollywood mountain lion P-22 euthanized

California wildlife officials say a health examination revealed there was "no hope for a positive outcome" for the famed Los Angeles mountain lion.

LOS ANGELES — The famous Hollywood-roaming mountain lion known as P-22 was euthanized Saturday after medical officials determined it was suffering several severe injuries and chronic health problems.

The male cougar was initially captured on Monday after its killing of a leashed dog raised concerns about its behavior.

Wildlife experts then conducted a health examination on the big cat and determined compassionate euthanasia was the best course of action, according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"The results of these tests and screenings showed significant trauma to the mountain lion’s head, right eye and internal organs, confirming the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike. The trauma to his internal organs would require invasive surgical repair," the statement said.

P-22 was captured in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near his usual haunt of Griffith Park, an island of wilderness and picnic areas in the midst of the Los Angeles urban sprawl.

State wildlife officials said the mountain lion's "advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life-shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome."

"This situation is not the fault of P-22, nor of a driver who may have hit him. Rather, it is an eventuality that arises from habitat loss and fragmentation, and it underscores the need for thoughtful construction of wildlife crossings and well-planned spaces that provide wild animals room to roam," officials added.

P-22 was first captured in 2012 and fitted with a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study. The cougar is regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential areas near Griffith Park.

P-22 is believed to be about 12 years old, making him the oldest Southern California cougar currently being studied. Most mountain lions live about a decade.

P-22 usually hunts deer and coyotes, but in November the National Park Service confirmed that the cougar had attacked and killed a Chihuahua mix that was being walked in the narrow streets of the Hollywood Hills.

The cougar also is suspected of attacking another Chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood this month.

P-22 has lived much of his life in Griffith Park, crossing two major freeways to get there. He was the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains, where they have room to roam.