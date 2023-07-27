Tom's BBQ | Dry Rub Pork Ribs

Tom's back on the grill to serve up a sticky platter of dry rub pork ribs!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dry Rub Pork Ribs

Ingredients:

2 racks of baby back ribs -1½ - 2½ pounds per rack

1 cup barbecue sauce from your favorite brand

Dry Rub

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp sea salt

2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp oregano

Instructions:

Dry Rub

Mix all the seasonings together in a small bow. Use a fork to break up any lumps.

Baby Back Ribs

Coat both sides of the racks with the dry rub. Rub the seasonings into the meat. Wrap each section in one piece of foil, tucking the end pieces in to make a package. Place the dry-rubbed ribs in the refrigerator for two hours to allow the dry rub to penetrate into the meat. Preheat your grill to 350 degrees F. Set up the grill for indirect heat, leaving one area unlit. Place the ribs on the unlit section of the grill. This will allow the ribs to cook slowly using indirect heat. Close the grill and leave the ribs alone for 1 hour. At this point, rotate the foil packages switching the ribs in the front with the ribs in the back of the grill. Close the grill and allow the ribs to finish cooking until an internal temperature of 180-190 degrees is reached. Carefully unwrap the ribs. Coat them with your favorite barbecue sauce and place them back over direct heat on clean and oil-coated grill racks to finish the grilling process. Flip the ribs once to finish caramelizing the barbecue sauce on both sides. This will only take a few minutes.

For more Tom's BBQ recipes, click here.

