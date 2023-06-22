x
Tom's BBQ

Grilled Tequila Lime Chicken Salad

Tom's second recipe of the season is a hearty chicken salad with lime juice, tequila, honey and a pinch of cumin.
SPOKANE, Wash. —

Ingredients: 

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thigh fillets
  • Tequila Marinade:
  • 1/2 cup lime juice (2 limes)
  • 1/3 cup Tequila
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced or crushed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salad
  • 4 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, chopped (or Cos lettuce)
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved, red pepper diced and corn

Instructions:

  1. In a large, shallow bowl, whisk marinade ingredients together to combine.
  2. Add the chicken fillets to the marinade in the bowl, and marinade for two hours if time allows (or overnight).
  3. Grill over medium heat
  4. Slice chicken and serve over salad with, peppers, tomatoes, corn, black beans and chicken.
  5. Drizzle with your favorite dressing mixed with salsa. I love ranch and salsa together.
  6. Tortilla strips optional

For more Tom's BBQ recipes, click here.

