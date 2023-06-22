SPOKANE, Wash. —
Grilled Tequila Lime Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thigh fillets
- Tequila Marinade:
- 1/2 cup lime juice (2 limes)
- 1/3 cup Tequila
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced or crushed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salad
- 4 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, chopped (or Cos lettuce)
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved, red pepper diced and corn
Instructions:
- In a large, shallow bowl, whisk marinade ingredients together to combine.
- Add the chicken fillets to the marinade in the bowl, and marinade for two hours if time allows (or overnight).
- Grill over medium heat
- Slice chicken and serve over salad with, peppers, tomatoes, corn, black beans and chicken.
- Drizzle with your favorite dressing mixed with salsa. I love ranch and salsa together.
- Tortilla strips optional
