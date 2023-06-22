Tom's second recipe of the season is a hearty chicken salad with lime juice, tequila, honey and a pinch of cumin.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Grilled Tequila Lime Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thigh fillets

Tequila Marinade:

1/2 cup lime juice (2 limes)

1/3 cup Tequila

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon garlic, minced or crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salad

4 cups Romaine lettuce leaves, chopped (or Cos lettuce)

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved, red pepper diced and corn

Instructions:

In a large, shallow bowl, whisk marinade ingredients together to combine. Add the chicken fillets to the marinade in the bowl, and marinade for two hours if time allows (or overnight). Grill over medium heat Slice chicken and serve over salad with, peppers, tomatoes, corn, black beans and chicken. Drizzle with your favorite dressing mixed with salsa. I love ranch and salsa together. Tortilla strips optional

For more Tom's BBQ recipes, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.