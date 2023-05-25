All American Burgers & Ray's Berry Salad

SPOKANE, Wash. —
All American Burgers
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground chuck beef (80/20)
- Your favorite seasoning salt
- 4 slices sharp cheddar cheese
- 4 sesame burger buns
- Green leaf lettuce
- Sliced large tomatoes
- Red onion slices - thinly sliced into rings
- Mustard, Mayo and Ketchup
Instructions:
1. Divide the ground beef into 4 portions and form 4 burger patties without overworking the meat. Do not season the ground beef before forming the patties. Each burger patty should be about ½ to ¾ inch
2. Make a slight indentation or depression in the center of each burger patty. This will prevent them from puffing up in the center.
3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
4. Right before you’re ready to grill, season each side of a burger patty.
5. Grill burgers, cook the burgers to your liking. For medium well, cook 4 minutes on one side and 2-3 minutes on the other side, and then top with a slice of cheese and cook for another 1 minute (covered) until the cheese is melted.
Ray's Berry Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 fresh bunches of spinach
- Bib lettuce washed and dried
Dressing
- · ½ C Sugar
- · 2 Tbsp Sesame Seeds
- · 1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds
- · 1 ½ tsp dried onion
- · 1/4tsp Worcestershire
- · ¼ tsp Paprika
- · ½ C Vegetable oil
- · ½ C Apple Cider Vinegar
Instructions:
- Blend dressing
- Arrange salad by placing bib lettuce around the bowl. Place spinach in the middle. Top with strawberries and drizzle with dressing.
Enjoy!
Serves 6-8 people. This can also be placed in individual bowls for your guests.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.