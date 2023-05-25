All American Burgers & Ray's Berry Salad

Tom's first recipe of the season is a classic burger and fresh salad everyone will love.

SPOKANE, Wash. — All American Burgers

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground chuck beef (80/20)

Your favorite seasoning salt

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

4 sesame burger buns

Green leaf lettuce

Sliced large tomatoes

Red onion slices - thinly sliced into rings

Mustard, Mayo and Ketchup

Instructions:

1. Divide the ground beef into 4 portions and form 4 burger patties without overworking the meat. Do not season the ground beef before forming the patties. Each burger patty should be about ½ to ¾ inch

2. Make a slight indentation or depression in the center of each burger patty. This will prevent them from puffing up in the center.

3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

4. Right before you’re ready to grill, season each side of a burger patty.

5. Grill burgers, cook the burgers to your liking. For medium well, cook 4 minutes on one side and 2-3 minutes on the other side, and then top with a slice of cheese and cook for another 1 minute (covered) until the cheese is melted.

Ray's Berry Salad

Ingredients:

2 fresh bunches of spinach

Bib lettuce washed and dried

Dressing

· ½ C Sugar

· 2 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

· 1 Tbsp Poppy Seeds

· 1 ½ tsp dried onion

· 1/4tsp Worcestershire

· ¼ tsp Paprika

· ½ C Vegetable oil

· ½ C Apple Cider Vinegar

Instructions:

Blend dressing Arrange salad by placing bib lettuce around the bowl. Place spinach in the middle. Top with strawberries and drizzle with dressing.

Enjoy!

Serves 6-8 people. This can also be placed in individual bowls for your guests.

