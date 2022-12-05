Numerica Credit Union establishes new EWU scholarship in honor of Sandy Williams

Williams left an impact at EWU, where she helped open the Pride Center in 2010.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union awards five Eastern Washington University students tuition scholarships annually. Now, the credit union is adding another scholarship to honor Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams.

Williams was the founder of The Black Lens newspaper as well as the Carl Maxey Center. She and her partner were killed in a plane crash this past September.

Williams didn't just leave her legacy on the Spokane community but also EWU where she helped open the Pride Center in 2010.

“Sandy Williams deeply inspired Spokane’s community,” said Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO. "Her dedication to racial equity and social justice is something that will never be forgotten. Numerica is proud to help continue her legacy at EWU by supporting students who embody her spirit and courage.”

The scholarship will be given to applicants who demonstrate a commitment to social justice work, are Black or African-American, identify as LGBTQ+ and are underrepresented in higher education.

Based in Spokane Valley, Numerica offers financial products and services and works toward enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams, and building communities.

