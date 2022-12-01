Magic Lantern Theater hosting "The Woman King" in honor of Sandy Williams

The showing of "The Woman King" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to the Carl Maxey Center.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Magic Lantern Theater will be hosting a special showing of the movie "The Woman King" to honor Sandy Williams' passing.

Sandy Williams was an activist for racial equality and equity in Spokane, opening the Carl Maxey Center in honor of Spokane's first black lawyer. The passing of the activist and her partner left a legacy behind that is still remembered to this day in the community.

The showing of "The Woman King" will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1st. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go toward the Carl Maxey Center.

"On vacation with my mom, this past July, we talked about the movie "The Woman King" and how transformative it could be to see these strong Black women in all their tradition, culture and bravery grace the screens as role models for the next generation," said Sandy Williams' daughter, Renika Williams. "Because she never got to see the film, we are doing a re-showing of the film along with a silent auction to raise funds for the Carl Maxey Center."

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information on the Carl Maxey Center, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.