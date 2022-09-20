$50,000 Sandy Williams Fund awarded to the Carl Maxey Center

Started by the Innovia Foundation, the Sandy Williams Fund will be given to the Carl Maxey foundation to help the Carl Maxey Center continue its work.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The passing of Sandy Williams earlier this month left a legacy of community outreach, advocacy and journalism in the city of Spokane, but, local organizations are stepping up to fill the impact.

The Innovia Foundation, partnered with Washington Trust Bank, Avista Foundation, Empire Health Foundation and the Cowles Company to create the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sandy Williams, a courageous journalist, activist and beloved member of our community. Her voice was a powerful force for change, and she will be deeply missed and long remembered,” said Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of Innovia in a statement. “We look to her extraordinary legacy and unwavering vision for racial equity and justice to find our way forward.”

Williams was an active partner with the Innovia Foundation, offering insight and support as part of the foundation’s Spokane County Leadership Council.

The $50,000 endowment will be sent to Carl Maxey Center to help support the center going forward.

The fund will continue to accept donations for the Carl Maxey Center here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.