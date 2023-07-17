Lori Kinnear becomes first female president of Spokane City Council

Kinnear will be taking over the position from Breean Beggs, who left city council after he was appointed to Spokane County Superior Court.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council voted unanimously in favor of Lori Kinnear for council president. Kinnear is the first woman to be elected as council president.

Kinnear will be taking over the position from Breean Beggs, who left city council after he was appointed to Spokane County Superior Court.

“I began my work in the Council office in 2008 as a legislative assistant,” said Council President Kinnear. “I’ve had the privilege to be a part of the Council office since then. I am honored to serve the Council in this role until the current election for Council President is certified this November.”

“Council Member Kinnear is a great choice to lead the Council,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “I have enjoyed a good working relationship with her that is based on an open line of communication. We share the belief that we are all here to serve the community, and I am excited to continue working together.”

Now that Kinnear is president, there is vacancy on the council for District 2, Position 1. Applications for that position will open Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The deadline for applications will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. More information on applying can be found on the city's website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.