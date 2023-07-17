Spokane County Primary 2023: How to register to vote, where to drop off ballot, who's running for office

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2023 Spokane County primary.

Some of the key Spokane County races include the city of Spokane mayor, Spokane City Council president and multiple Spokane City Council seats.

For more information on how to register to vote, click here.

Washington offers same day registration services through election day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.

What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?

It's easy and secure to register online , by mail with a paper form , or at a county elections office . Check your registration at VoteWA.gov .

How do I register to vote in Washington?

Spokane Mayor Candidates :

Tim Archer served as the Spokane Firefighters Union President for 20 years and as a Precinct Committee Officer. He also served in the United States Army as an active, guard and reserve officer prior to his time as a firefighter.

Additionally, Archer has participated in multiple community service projects, including coat distribution at Operation Warm, a Muscular Dystrophy Association Fundraiser and the Legislative Action committee, among others.

If elected, Archer says his main focus will be working to "make Spokane miserable for criminals," providing a safe environment for law-abiding citizens and serving at the will of the people of Spokane.

Lisa Brown has served as a Washington official for nearly 30 years. She began her career as a Washington state representative from 1993-1997 and a state senator from 1997-2012. After her time in the state legislature, she served as the chancellor of Washington State University-Spokane from 2013-2017. Most recently, she served as the director of the Department of Commerce from 2019-2022.

Brown is a former board member of YWCA Spokane, the Empire Health Foundation, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, Greater Spokane Incorporated and more.

If elected, Brown says her main focus will be improving public safety, streets, affordable housing and economic opportunities.

Patrick McKann is a construction worker and small business owner in Spokane. He is also the vice president of population health at a low-income health clinic.

McKann is a member of the traffic-calming subcommittee for the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood council and the Altamont Loop/Ben Burr Trail Neighborhood. He's also a member of the Spokane Urban Nature conservation group. He is a Math is Cool teacher at Libby Elementary School and a youth soccer coach.

If elected, he says his main focus will be offering all neighborhoods "nationwide-proven traffic calming tools," tackling infrastructure problems that come with growth, expanding parks and creating new parks and wildlife habitat.

Kelly Stevens has worked for the city of Spokane streets department since 2021. She worked for the city's solid waste department from 2019-2021. Prior to her time working for the city, she was an account specialist at Ecova from 2011-2019 and an office operations supervisor at the U.S. Census Bureau from 2009-2010.

Stevens served on the board of directors for SpokeFest for four years and was a committee chair for the Windermere Marathon for two years. She's also volunteered as a court monitor at Hoopfest for several years.

If elected, she says her main focus will be leading the city to reaching the goals that are most important to voters.

Nadine Woodward- Incumbent

Incumbent Nadine Woodward was first elected as Spokane's mayor in 2019. Prior to her time in office, she spent 28 years working in local television.

Woodward currently serves on boards for the Downtown Spokane Partnership, Visit Spokane, Greater Spokane Incorporated, the WSU Advisory Board, WorkSource Spokane and the University District PDA.

If re-elected, she says her main focus will be public safety, housing, homelessness, economic development and mental health advancements.