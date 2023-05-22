City Council President Breean Beggs appointed to Spokane County Superior Court

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that City Council President Breean Beggs will replace Judge Michael Price on the Spokane County Superior Court.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that City Council President Breean Beggs will replace Judge Michael Price on the Spokane County Superior Court. This comes more than two months after Beggs announced he won't be seeking reelection to the city council.

“For years, Breean has passionately worked to improve the justice system in the Spokane County community,” Inslee said in a statement. “He’s an experienced attorney and a committed public servant. I’m thrilled to have him bring that experience, in and out of the courtroom, to the Spokane County Superior Court.”

Beggs has been a litigation attorney since 1991, with his main focuses being civil rights, employment and personal injury. He's also been practicing at Paukert & Troppmann in Spokane since 2010.

From 2004 to 2010, Beggs was the executive director at Spokane's Center for Justice, a local legal advocacy group focused on civil right, environmental restoration, poverty law and other areas.

Beggs was elected as city council president in Jan. 2020. Prior to his time as council president, he served as a council member from 2016-2019. He announced he won't seek reelection as council president on March 10.

Beggs will officially join the Spokane County Superior Court when Judge Michael Price retires on July 1.

