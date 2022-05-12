Community mourns loss of home health caregiver who used talents to help many people

Doug Brant spent nearly 20 years working for Providence before he was shot and killed while taking care of a woman at a home near 16th Ave. last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant spent nearly 20 years working for Providence, more recently as a home health caregiver. Last week, he was checking up on a woman who recently had a stroke when her grandson, who suffers from mental health issues, shot and killed him.

"Doug's sister called us to let us know something tragic happened to Doug," Upper Columbia Acdemy Pastor Kevin Wilfley said.

Wilfley was Doug's pastor at the Upper Columbia Academy Church outside of Spangle.

"We spent some time this past weekend in our church service talking about why bad things happen, how to deal with them," Wilfley said.

Doug had no wife or kids. He was very involved at the Seventh Day Adventist Church and worked the audio board during Saturday worship. When he wasn't taking care of patients, he was teaching kids how to play guitar at the school operated by the church. He even let a student borrow one of his guitars days before his death, according to Vice Principal Charles Hartman.

"He said I was having problems with my guitar, so Doug lent me one of his guitars," Hartman said. "Now what do I do with it? What do you answer? They're not supposed to face this type of thing, you know?"

"We did have a short assembly just to let them know that we lost Doug to an act of violence," Hartman continued.

Doug's church is now left wondering how they'll honor the man who used his many talents to help others in life.

"We should never take them for granted," Wilfley said. "Love the people in your family, don't put off caring for them and the compliments that they need to hear because you never know when you won't have that opportunity."

