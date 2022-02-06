Surgeon killed in Tulsa shooting formerly worked at Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Preston Phillips who was killed in a shooting in Tulsa, Okla., worked at Swedish Medical Center from 1998 to 2005. Three other people were also killed.

TULSA, Okla. — A surgeon killed in a shooting in Tulsa, Okla., formerly worked at Swedish Medical Center, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"Dr. Preston Phillips, the surgeon so tragically killed yesterday in Tulsa, was on the medical staff at Swedish from 1998-2005 with Seattle Orthopedics," a spokesperson said.

"It is a struggle to comprehend such a tragic loss. We hold all the victims, caregivers, family members and others directly affected in our hearts as these shootings are taking a terrible toll on all of us as a nation. Violence of any kind is always troubling, but this tragedy and loss hits especially close to home."

Phillips, who performed back surgery on the gunman, was specifically targeted in the shooting. The gunman repeatedly called the medical clinic complaining of pain after his surgery. Tulsa Police said they have a letter written by the gunman indicating he planned to kill Phillips and anybody who got in his way.

Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and a patient William Love were also killed in the shooting.

The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa. The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.