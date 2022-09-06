City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams

Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams.

Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The City says flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sept. 9, 2022.

“Spokane is only beginning to come to terms with the loss of Sandy Williams, who poured her heart and soul into the toughest of conversations searching for a better way for a community she loved,” said Mayor Woodward in a press release. “When Sandy spoke people listened because she took the time to listen first. She sat at many tables in many rooms soaking in the discussion, processing her thoughts, and eloquently sharing her perspective. Her quiet, calm demeanor was her strength. She earned respect with her professionalism and credibility through her thoughtful and disarming way of engaging, although no one mistook her composure for a lack of fire.”

Williams served the Spokane community as a community organizer, filmmaker and entrepreneur with an extensive background focusing on discrimination, equity and social justice. She was the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, Eastern Washington's only African-American focused newspaper. Williams also served as the executive director of the Carl Maxey Center.

