Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams among passengers lost in Puget Sound seaplane crash

Williams was reportedly celebrating her 61st birthday before the plane crashed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reports have been confirmed that Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams was among the 9 passengers lost in the seaplane crash on Puget Sound in Seattle.

According to Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson, Williams was on vacation celebrating her 61st birthday a week beforehand with friends before the plane crashed. Wilkerson also said that Williams was preparing to come back to Spokane to celebrate the re-opening of the Carl Maxey Center.

Many figures in the Spokane community are sharing their grief over the news online. In a Facebook post, the Spokane County Human Rights Task Force said:

Together, with all of Spokane, we mourn the loss of Sandy Williams. Sandy was a voice for the voiceless, a tireless advocate for marginalized people in Spokane, a journalist unafraid to speak truth to power, a builder of hope in her vision for the Carl Maxey Center, and a beloved friend to countless members of our community. Our hearts go out to Sandy’s family. While she may be gone, her legacy is assured.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh took to twitter to pay respects to the civil rights activist:

This weekend, our community has tragically lost a leader, teacher, activist & powerful voice. I am devastated to learn of Sandy Williams’ passing and we @GonzagaU extend our condolences to her family, many friends and colleagues. Sandy: Rest In Peace.https://t.co/6YVrF1thDI — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) September 6, 2022

Williams served the Spokane community as a community organizer, filmmaker and entrepreneur with an extensive background focusing on discrimination, equity and social justice. She was the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, Eastern Washington's only African-American Newspaper. Williams also served as the executive director of the Carl Maxey Center.

