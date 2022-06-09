Watch: NTSB gives update on floatplane crash near Whidbey Island

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed there were 10 people onboard the plane at the time of the crash. One victim has been recovered so far.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of seven investigators to assess a deadly plane crash that took place near Whidbey Island over the weekend.

The United States Coast Guard confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board. The plane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4. One victim has been recovered so far.

The plane that crashed was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine propeller plane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The plane was operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes, which is a service owned by Northwest Seaplanes.

John Nance is a pilot, air force veteran and licensed attorney with decades of experience analyzing crash investigations. He said investigators may begin to release details in the coming days, but a final answer about what caused the crash could be weeks, or months away.

Typically, the NTSB Go Team includes experts on operations, structures, powerplants and other components. Usually there isn't just one cause. There may be multiple factors that contribute to a crash.

The Coast Guard already covered 2,100 square nautical miles as part of a search and rescue mission, looking for victims. The NTSB will likely use sonar and other maritime tools to locate the aircraft, and potentially, the passengers.

"They should be able to find [the plane]," Nance said. "Getting it then grappled from the bottom up to the surface will depend on how deep it is and of course the water is about 350, 400 feet deep right off that area- so that may take a while."

The NTSB also faces obstacles in investigating what went wrong. So far few witnesses have come forward to investigators.

Any tips people have about what they saw could help provide answers in the crash.