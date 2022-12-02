x
Holidays

KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe

The Campbell House sugar cookies are a Spokane favorite and a holiday tradition.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies!  It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC.  

The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.  

While the free event is 'sold-out,' all families can enjoy the Campbell House cookies by making their own.  KREM 2 and the Museum of Arts and Culture want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Eating!

The Campbell House sugar cookies are a Spokane favorite and a holiday tradition. Here's the recipe for building special memories with your own family.

Campbell House sugar cookie recipe

  • 4 cups of flour
  • 1 cup of butter
  • 1 1/2 cups of sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 heaping teaspoons of baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • A dash of lemon and nutmeg

Rub butter and flour together, add sugar, beaten eggs, milk and flavoring. Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes.

Mrs. B.R. McClelland, Olympia

Taken from the Washington Women's Cook Book, published by The Washington Equal Suffrage Association, 1909

    

