KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC.
The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.
While the free event is 'sold-out,' all families can enjoy the Campbell House cookies by making their own. KREM 2 and the Museum of Arts and Culture want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Eating!
The Campbell House sugar cookies are a Spokane favorite and a holiday tradition. Here's the recipe for building special memories with your own family.
Campbell House sugar cookie recipe
- 4 cups of flour
- 1 cup of butter
- 1 1/2 cups of sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 heaping teaspoons of baking powder
- 3 tablespoons milk
- A dash of lemon and nutmeg
Rub butter and flour together, add sugar, beaten eggs, milk and flavoring. Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes.
Mrs. B.R. McClelland, Olympia
Taken from the Washington Women's Cook Book, published by The Washington Equal Suffrage Association, 1909