KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe

The Campbell House sugar cookies are a Spokane favorite and a holiday tradition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC.

The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.

While the free event is 'sold-out,' all families can enjoy the Campbell House cookies by making their own. KREM 2 and the Museum of Arts and Culture want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Eating!

Campbell House sugar cookie recipe

4 cups of flour

1 cup of butter

1 1/2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

2 heaping teaspoons of baking powder

3 tablespoons milk

A dash of lemon and nutmeg

Rub butter and flour together, add sugar, beaten eggs, milk and flavoring. Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes.

Mrs. B.R. McClelland, Olympia