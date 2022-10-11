Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'

The Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they performed at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday night.

The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'

KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some time at the bakery to learn more about what sets them apart from the crowd.

Gage Lang, owner of Breaüxdoo Bakery, describes his store is a mixture of rock 'n' roll and an American pastry shop.

The bakery offers a little bit of everything including, personalized cakes and cookies, desserts, biscuits and gravy, cake pops, bars, and drinks. You can visit the bakery located at 14109 E Sprague Ave, Suite 7A-1, in Spokane Valley.

Lang said everything in the bakery is made from scratch and all the pastries are bake every morning.

"I did a little bit of pastry school at high school and then the rest was just in the field and self taught," Lang said.

