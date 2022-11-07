Fred Meyer, QFC reveal customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, this year's Thanksgiving menus will include hordes of potatoes, roasted veggies and cranberries.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ahead of this year's Turkey Day, Fred Meyer and QFC have shared their customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

According to Fred Meyer and QFC, this year's Thanksgiving menus will include hordes of potatoes, roasted veggies and cranberries. In terms of side dishes, the grocer anticipates the following to grace plates across the Inland Northwest:

Potatoes: any kind and variety such as mashed, sweet, baked, roasted, or in a casserole

Roasted Veggies: root vegetables like onions, sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, radishes and carrots

Cranberries: fresh or in a can

Fred Meyer and QFC expect to sell over 300,000 cans of cranberry sauce, over 186,000 bags of fresh cranberries, over 3 million pounds of potatoes and over a million pounds of sweet potatoes.

“We know families and friends make memories over food across many holidays,” said Tiffany Sanders, Corporate Affairs Manager at QFC. “At Thanksgiving, we see so many customers seeking out ingredients to make meals their families have shared for generations. It’s so rewarding to be part of their dinner tables and play an important role in reliving favorite memories and making new ones.”

