Fred Meyer, QFC reveal customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ahead of this year's Turkey Day, Fred Meyer and QFC have shared their customers' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
According to Fred Meyer and QFC, this year's Thanksgiving menus will include hordes of potatoes, roasted veggies and cranberries. In terms of side dishes, the grocer anticipates the following to grace plates across the Inland Northwest:
- Potatoes: any kind and variety such as mashed, sweet, baked, roasted, or in a casserole
- Roasted Veggies: root vegetables like onions, sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, radishes and carrots
- Cranberries: fresh or in a can
Fred Meyer and QFC expect to sell over 300,000 cans of cranberry sauce, over 186,000 bags of fresh cranberries, over 3 million pounds of potatoes and over a million pounds of sweet potatoes.
“We know families and friends make memories over food across many holidays,” said Tiffany Sanders, Corporate Affairs Manager at QFC. “At Thanksgiving, we see so many customers seeking out ingredients to make meals their families have shared for generations. It’s so rewarding to be part of their dinner tables and play an important role in reliving favorite memories and making new ones.”
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.