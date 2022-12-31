Holiday closures for city of Spokane and Riverfront Park

The City of Spokane and other Riverfront Park schedules will be altered for Christmas and New Year's holidays

SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming holiday weekends mean the City of Spokane will have a number of closures.

In observance of Christmas day on Sunday, December 25th and New Year's Day Sunday, January 1st, Spokane City Hall will be closed Monday, December 26th and January 2nd.

Spokane's garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be on a normal schedule.

On-street parking meters will be free Mondays, December 26th and January 2nd.

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th for the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Sunday, January 1st and Monday, January 2nd for the New Year's Day holiday.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and Looff Carrousel will offer extended holiday hours Saturday, December 17th, through Monday, January 2nd. Both will be closed Christmas Day.

The Trail of Lights at Riverfront Park will be open to the public through Monday, January 2nd.

The Spokane Municipal Court will be closed Mondays, December 26th and January 2nd.

The Spokane City Council will not have meetings Monday, December 26th or January 1st. Meetings will resume on Monday, January 9th at 3:30 p.m. briefing session with a 6 p.m.

The New Year's Eve Fireworks at Riverfront Park begin at 9 p.m. For details visit their website.

