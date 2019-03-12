SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane is now home to a new Washington-based pub and grill.

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub officially opened for business on Monday. The chain already operates three other location in Seattle’s Pioneer Square and Fremont districts and Everett.

The restaurant offers lunch specials, gourmet burgers, fish dishes, sandwiches, traditional Irish grub and more. Catering for weddings and other events is also available.

Shawn O’Donnell’s is situated at 719 N. Monroe Street, the former home of Milford’s Fish House.

Milford’s served its last customers in February 2018 after nearly 40 years in business, with the owners saying it was “just a case of old age” and time for them to retire. The seafood restaurant opened in 1980.

Shawn O’Donnell’s has already received several positive reviews on Facebook, with one user complimenting the restaurant’s great food and people. Another praised the delicious corned beef and cabbage.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

